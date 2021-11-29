American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Now Covered by National Bankshares

Analysts at National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$3.96. 150,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,393. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

