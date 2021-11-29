Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $211.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

