Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $448.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.42 million to $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

KWR stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.79. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,501. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average of $244.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.