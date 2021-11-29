301,725 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 301,725 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

