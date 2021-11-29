Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.70. 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,771. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

