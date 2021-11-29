Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,751,516. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.96. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,404. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

