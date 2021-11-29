Autus Asset Management LLC Has $11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $250.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.80 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.