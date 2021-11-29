iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter.

