Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTMCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 120,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

