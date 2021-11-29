Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.50.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

