Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of DDHRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.