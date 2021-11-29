10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.80 and last traded at $141.80. Approximately 10,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,402 shares of company stock valued at $45,610,596. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.