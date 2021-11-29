IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.86

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 4227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,025. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter worth $170,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

