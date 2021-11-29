Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 6,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,247,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

