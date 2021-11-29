Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.16 and last traded at $213.01. 5,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,141,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,624 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

