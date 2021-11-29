BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $78.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001297 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

