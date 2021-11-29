Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $879.56 million and approximately $35.11 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.80 or 0.00022290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

