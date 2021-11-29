Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,145 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $127,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

EBND remained flat at $$24.17 during trading on Monday. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.