Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,468. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

