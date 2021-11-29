Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,451. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

