Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.96. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,033. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

