Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 217 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,232,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:IGRO traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.