Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 121 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.79 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

