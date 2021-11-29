Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

