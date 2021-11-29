Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 14.8% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $953.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.