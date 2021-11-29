AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,159 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $333.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

