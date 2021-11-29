Altus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,908. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04.

