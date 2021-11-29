376,074 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 376,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

