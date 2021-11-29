Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $489.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $501.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

