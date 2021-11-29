Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 1.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,891. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

