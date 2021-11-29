Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $208.21 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

