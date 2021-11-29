3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in 3M by 103.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $175.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

