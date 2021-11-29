Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3,410.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

