New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.85. 5,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,399. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

