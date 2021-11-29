Bangor Savings Bank Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

