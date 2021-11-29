Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. 23,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

