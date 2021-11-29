Delta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,113. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.43 and its 200-day moving average is $366.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

