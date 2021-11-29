Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

