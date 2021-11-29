Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.66. 14,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

