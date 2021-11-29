Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.51. 79,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.68. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

