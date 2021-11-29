Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. 3D Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. 23,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,655. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,863 shares of company stock valued at $374,297. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

