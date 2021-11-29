Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of MicroStrategy worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.88.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $20.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $683.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $705.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $274.09 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

