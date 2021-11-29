Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 8.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,415,535. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

