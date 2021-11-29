Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post $595.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $599.38 million. Kirby reported sales of $489.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

KEX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

