T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.52

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.52 and last traded at $113.18, with a volume of 3115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

The stock has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

