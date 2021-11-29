DAD Price Down 4% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, DAD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $86.48 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

