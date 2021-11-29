Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 65,048 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

