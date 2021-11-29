SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 144,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,742,137 shares.The stock last traded at $42.96 and had previously closed at $42.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 95,772 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $946,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

