Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 217,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,116,549 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

