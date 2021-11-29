VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 47,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 268,278 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

